HIVE Blockchain Technologies (CVE:HIVE) Sets New 1-Year High at $6.74

Shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIVE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$6.74 and last traded at C$6.28, with a volume of 281803 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.42.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$534.62 million and a P/E ratio of 4.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$4.74 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 7.66.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

