Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $213.08

Hollywood Bowl Group plc (LON:BOWL – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 213.08 ($2.61) and traded as low as GBX 200.50 ($2.46). Hollywood Bowl Group shares last traded at GBX 201 ($2.46), with a volume of 243,482 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on BOWL shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.29) price objective on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

Hollywood Bowl Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.58, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 212.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 233.11. The firm has a market cap of £350.69 million and a PE ratio of 854.17.

Hollywood Bowl Group Cuts Dividend

About Hollywood Bowl Group

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling and mini-golf centers in the United Kingdom. As of September 30, 2021, it operated 64 centers under the Hollywood Bowl, AMF Bowling, and Puttstars brands. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

