Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) Downgraded by National Bank Financial to Sector Perform Market Weight

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG – Get Rating) was downgraded by National Bank Financial from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

HCG has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on Home Capital Group from C$50.00 to C$47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Home Capital Group from C$50.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Home Capital Group from C$51.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James upgraded Home Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered Home Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$35.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$44.86.

Get Home Capital Group alerts:

Home Capital Group Stock Down 1.7 %

HCG stock opened at C$26.76 on Thursday. Home Capital Group has a 52-week low of C$23.83 and a 52-week high of C$46.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$26.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$32.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion and a PE ratio of 5.87.

Home Capital Group Company Profile

Home Capital Group ( TSE:HCG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.18 by C($0.16). The firm had revenue of C$125.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$130.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Capital Group will post 5.6600003 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.