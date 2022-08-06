Home Reit Plc (HOME) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.38 on September 9th

Home Reit Plc (LON:HOMEGet Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share by the retailer on Friday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Home Reit’s previous dividend of $1.37. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Home Reit stock opened at GBX 122 ($1.49) on Friday. Home Reit has a 12 month low of GBX 106.50 ($1.30) and a 12 month high of GBX 130 ($1.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.39, a current ratio of 45.92 and a quick ratio of 6.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 115.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 118.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £685.24 million and a PE ratio of 1,109.09.

Home REIT plc operates as a real estate investment trust. The Company focuses on delivering inflation-protected income and capital growth over the medium term for shareholders through funding the acquisition and creation of homeless accommodation. Home REIT serves customers in the United Kingdom.

