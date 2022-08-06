HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Announces $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 29th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th.

HomeStreet has a payout ratio of 32.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect HomeStreet to earn $4.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.9%.

HomeStreet Stock Performance

HMST opened at $35.64 on Friday. HomeStreet has a 52-week low of $33.76 and a 52-week high of $57.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $666.47 million, a PE ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

HomeStreet ( NASDAQ:HMST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). HomeStreet had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 28.50%. The company had revenue of $73.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HomeStreet will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark Robert Patterson acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.46 per share, with a total value of $789,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,300,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO John Michel acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.80 per share, with a total value of $119,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Robert Patterson acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.46 per share, with a total value of $789,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,300,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 51,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,913,660 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in HomeStreet by 52.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in HomeStreet by 10.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in HomeStreet during the first quarter worth about $320,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HomeStreet during the first quarter worth about $339,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in HomeStreet by 57.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on HMST. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of HomeStreet to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of HomeStreet to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of HomeStreet to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management products and services.

See Also

