Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.29), Briefing.com reports. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The firm had revenue of $876.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.82 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Horizon Therapeutics Public updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP traded up $2.60 on Friday, reaching $69.60. 5,969,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,754,390. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 1-year low of $60.76 and a 1-year high of $120.54. The firm has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.03 and a 200-day moving average of $93.34.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on HZNP shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $145.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $164.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.22.

Insider Transactions at Horizon Therapeutics Public

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Horizon Therapeutics Public

In other news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 4,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $400,464.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,811,260.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,449,410. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 4,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $400,464.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,047 shares in the company, valued at $2,811,260.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 98,384 shares of company stock valued at $8,934,633 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZNP. Delphia USA Inc. lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 4,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter valued at about $344,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2,571.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. 88.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.