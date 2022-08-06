Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) PT Lowered to $117.00

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $145.00 to $117.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 68.10% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Friday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.22.

Shares of HZNP stock opened at $69.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.34. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 52 week low of $60.76 and a 52 week high of $120.54. The company has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.12.

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.29). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The company had revenue of $876.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 4,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $400,464.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,811,260.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 460,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,449,410. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 4,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $400,464.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,047 shares in the company, valued at $2,811,260.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,384 shares of company stock valued at $8,934,633. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 90,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,742,000 after acquiring an additional 6,971 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 8,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 16,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter valued at $3,891,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 59,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. 88.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

