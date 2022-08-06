Howard T. Slayen Sells 10,000 Shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Stock

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) Director Howard T. Slayen sold 10,000 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $147,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 200,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,961,239.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Aehr Test Systems Stock Performance

Aehr Test Systems stock opened at $14.93 on Friday. Aehr Test Systems has a 52-week low of $5.08 and a 52-week high of $27.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.92. The firm has a market cap of $401.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.91 and a beta of 1.67.

Get Aehr Test Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Collaborative Holdings Management LP raised its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Collaborative Holdings Management LP now owns 1,533,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,079,000 after purchasing an additional 297,846 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,207,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,265,000 after acquiring an additional 64,226 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 766,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,791,000 after acquiring an additional 253,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 378,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 364,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after acquiring an additional 158,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.14% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Aehr Test Systems provides test systems for burning-in and testing logic, optical, and memory integrated circuits worldwide. It offers products, such as the ABTS and FOX-P families of test and burn-in systems and FOX WaferPak Aligner, FOX-XP WaferPak Contactor, FOX DiePak Carrier, and FOX DiePak Loader.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aehr Test Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aehr Test Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.