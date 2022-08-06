Howard T. Slayen Sells 10,000 Shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Stock

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) Director Howard T. Slayen sold 10,000 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $147,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 200,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,961,239.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Aehr Test Systems Stock Performance
Aehr Test Systems stock opened at $14.93 on Friday. Aehr Test Systems has a 52-week low of $5.08 and a 52-week high of $27.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.92. The firm has a market cap of $401.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.91 and a beta of 1.67.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.
Aehr Test Systems Company Profile
Aehr Test Systems provides test systems for burning-in and testing logic, optical, and memory integrated circuits worldwide. It offers products, such as the ABTS and FOX-P families of test and burn-in systems and FOX WaferPak Aligner, FOX-XP WaferPak Contactor, FOX DiePak Carrier, and FOX DiePak Loader.
