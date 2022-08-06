Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.35-$0.37 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.43 billion-$1.46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.44 billion. Howmet Aerospace also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.38-$1.42 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.57.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HWM traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.06. 1,792,470 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,042,633. Howmet Aerospace has a 1 year low of $27.41 and a 1 year high of $38.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.18 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.95 and a 200 day moving average of $34.26.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is 8.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Howmet Aerospace news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 63,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total value of $2,298,568.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 382,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,884,181.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HWM. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 299.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 23,910 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 2.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 5.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 4.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

