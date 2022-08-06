Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HWM traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.06. 1,792,470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,042,633. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.18 and a beta of 1.59. Howmet Aerospace has a 52-week low of $27.41 and a 52-week high of $38.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.95 and its 200-day moving average is $34.26.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.89%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Howmet Aerospace

In other news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 63,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $2,298,568.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 382,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,884,181.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 383.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,362,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,491 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 141.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,299,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,709,000 after acquiring an additional 762,191 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 8.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 499,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,925,000 after acquiring an additional 38,616 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 12.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 276,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,942,000 after acquiring an additional 30,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,485,000. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HWM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Truist Financial started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark raised Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.57.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Further Reading

