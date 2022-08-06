HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target Lowered to $410.00 at Mizuho

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Mizuho from $450.00 to $410.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HUBS. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of HubSpot from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an initiates rating on shares of HubSpot in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $549.58.

Shares of HUBS opened at $372.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.65 and a beta of 1.61. HubSpot has a 1-year low of $257.21 and a 1-year high of $866.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $315.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $396.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.05 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 9.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Dharmesh Shah acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $340.08 per share, with a total value of $3,400,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,511,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,012,895.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Dharmesh Shah acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $340.08 per share, with a total value of $3,400,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,511,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,012,895.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.20, for a total transaction of $2,373,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 675,066 shares in the company, valued at $188,478,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,201,680 over the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUBS. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the first quarter worth $283,913,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth $261,886,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 33.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $535,934,000 after buying an additional 284,039 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 134.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 389,830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $256,956,000 after buying an additional 223,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 378.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 152,461 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,495,000 after buying an additional 120,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

