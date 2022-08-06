HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) PT Lowered to $500.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

HUBS has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on HubSpot from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Mizuho cut their target price on HubSpot from $625.00 to $450.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on HubSpot from $600.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on HubSpot from $485.00 to $405.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $549.58.

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $372.99 on Tuesday. HubSpot has a 12 month low of $257.21 and a 12 month high of $866.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -272.25 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $315.38 and a 200-day moving average of $396.10.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.17. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. HubSpot’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that HubSpot will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.20, for a total value of $2,373,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 675,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,478,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $340.08 per share, with a total value of $3,400,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief technology officer now owns 1,511,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,012,895.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.20, for a total value of $2,373,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 675,066 shares in the company, valued at $188,478,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,201,680. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in HubSpot by 63.9% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in HubSpot by 141.2% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in HubSpot by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies boosted its position in HubSpot by 7.5% in the first quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its position in HubSpot by 7.1% in the first quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

