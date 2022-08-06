Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €64.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.00 ($65.98) target price on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BOSS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Warburg Research set a €69.00 ($71.13) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €64.00 ($65.98) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €60.00 ($61.86) price objective on Hugo Boss in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €62.00 ($63.92) price objective on Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €58.00 ($59.79) price objective on Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday.

Hugo Boss Trading Down 0.7 %

BOSS opened at €58.08 ($59.88) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €52.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of €52.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.70, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Hugo Boss has a fifty-two week low of €42.05 ($43.35) and a fifty-two week high of €59.98 ($61.84).

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

