Humanscape (HUM) Price Hits $0.19 on Top Exchanges

Humanscape (HUM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. Humanscape has a total market cap of $160.70 million and $2.90 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Humanscape has traded up 4.1% against the dollar. One Humanscape coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000834 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Humanscape alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,187.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004313 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004312 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003957 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003622 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002205 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.82 or 0.00132896 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00033827 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00067718 BTC.

About Humanscape

Humanscape (HUM) is a coin. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 coins and its circulating supply is 831,409,623 coins. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/@humanscape_ico. The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Humanscape is humanscape.io.

Humanscape Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humanscape should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Humanscape using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Humanscape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Humanscape and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.