HYCON (HYC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $11,433.00

HYCON (HYC) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 6th. In the last week, HYCON has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar. HYCON has a total market cap of $303,828.92 and approximately $11,433.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HYCON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001488 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00069401 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000013 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000045 BTC.

About HYCON

HYCON (CRYPTO:HYC) is a coin. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,676,582,136 coins. HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HYCON’s official website is hycon.io.

HYCON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HYCON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HYCON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

