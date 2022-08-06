HyperCash Price Hits $0.16 on Major Exchanges (HC)

HyperCash (HC) traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. One HyperCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000692 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HyperCash has a total market cap of $7.24 million and $841,623.00 worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HyperCash has traded 26.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HyperCash Coin Profile

HC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HyperCash’s official website is h.cash. HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HyperCash

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

