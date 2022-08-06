Hyve (HYVE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.11 Million

Hyve (HYVE) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. In the last seven days, Hyve has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hyve has a market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $27,175.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hyve coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0432 or 0.00000186 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 122.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004312 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $154.98 or 0.00668252 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00016149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Hyve

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. Hyve’s official website is hyve.works. Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve. Hyve’s official message board is hyveworks.medium.com.

Hyve Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyve should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hyve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

