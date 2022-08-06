Hyve (HYVE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.11 Million

Hyve (HYVE) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. In the last seven days, Hyve has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hyve has a market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $27,175.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hyve coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0432 or 0.00000186 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 122.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004312 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $154.98 or 0.00668252 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001615 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002234 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00016149 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Hyve
Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. Hyve’s official website is hyve.works. Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve. Hyve’s official message board is hyveworks.medium.com.
Hyve Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Hyve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyve and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.