Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) Cut to “Neutral” at DA Davidson

DA Davidson cut shares of Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $4.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $12.00.

HYZN has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Hyzon Motors from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday. Melius downgraded Hyzon Motors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush downgraded Hyzon Motors from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Hyzon Motors from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Hyzon Motors from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Hyzon Motors Stock Performance

HYZN opened at $2.78 on Friday. Hyzon Motors has a 52-week low of $2.47 and a 52-week high of $11.37. The firm has a market cap of $689.16 million, a P/E ratio of -23.17 and a beta of 2.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.73 and its 200-day moving average is $4.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hyzon Motors

Hyzon Motors ( NASDAQ:HYZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 million. On average, research analysts predict that Hyzon Motors will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hyzon Motors by 176.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,589,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290,045 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $21,365,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors during the first quarter worth about $16,377,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Hyzon Motors by 4.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 981,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 42,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $4,868,000. 17.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hyzon Motors Company Profile

Hyzon Motors Inc, a hydrogen mobility company, provides decarbonized solutions for commercial vehicles market and hydrogen supply infrastructure. The company focuses on assembling and supplying hydrogen-powered FCEVs, including heavy-duty (Class 8) trucks, medium-duty (Class 6) trucks, light-duty (Class 3 and 4) trucks, and 40 and 60-foot (12 and18-meter) city and coach buses to commercial vehicle operators; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with leading partners from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing.

