ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Buys 404 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 404 shares during the quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Exelon were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Exelon by 2.1% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 27,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Exelon by 29.0% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 46,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after buying an additional 10,447 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Exelon by 12.5% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 11,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Exelon by 10.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 566,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,977,000 after buying an additional 51,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Exelon by 10.0% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 106,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after buying an additional 9,716 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EXC shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.15.

In other news, CEO John Tyler Anthony sold 4,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $211,377.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,255.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $44.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.14. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $33.64 and a 1-year high of $50.71.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). Exelon had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 10.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.338 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 49.82%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

