ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Has $177,000 Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Dan Christman sold 4,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $275,516.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,393 shares in the company, valued at $6,208,751.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Dan Christman sold 4,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $275,516.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,393 shares in the company, valued at $6,208,751.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total transaction of $1,803,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 672,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,390,325.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,194 shares of company stock worth $3,505,827 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

MRVL opened at $56.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.20. The company has a market cap of $48.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.34, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.07 and a 1-year high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -39.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MRVL shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. B. Riley lowered shares of Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $76.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $98.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.41.

Marvell Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

See Also

