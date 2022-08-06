ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Has $94,000 Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,015 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROST. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,907,603 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,189,279,000 after acquiring an additional 197,944 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,026,336 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,945,770,000 after purchasing an additional 827,119 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,769,402 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $657,377,000 after buying an additional 171,638 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,865,310 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $556,007,000 after buying an additional 2,348,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 47.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,686,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $437,984,000 after buying an additional 1,514,790 shares in the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ross Stores

In other news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total transaction of $81,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,044.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ross Stores Trading Up 0.6 %

Several research firms have commented on ROST. Loop Capital cut their target price on Ross Stores from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. OTR Global lowered shares of Ross Stores to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $94.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Ross Stores from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.89.

ROST stock opened at $84.23 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $69.24 and a one year high of $127.34. The stock has a market cap of $29.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 6th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.62%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Stories

