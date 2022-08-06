ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Purchases 215 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MNST. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at $316,325,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,341,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,751 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at $109,841,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 336.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,109,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,567,000 after purchasing an additional 855,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 243.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,032,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,142,000 after purchasing an additional 731,748 shares in the last quarter. 63.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MNST. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Monster Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.40.

Monster Beverage Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of MNST stock opened at $91.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.75. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $71.78 and a 12-month high of $99.89. The firm has a market cap of $48.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.92.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.19). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 20.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,232,204. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 40,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total value of $3,586,595.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,459.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,232,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 117,028 shares of company stock valued at $10,522,704. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

