iClima Distributed Smart Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SHFT) Trading 1.6% Higher

iClima Distributed Smart Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SHFT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.47 and last traded at $17.47. 464 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.20.
iClima Distributed Smart Energy ETF Price Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.41.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iClima Distributed Smart Energy ETF (SHFT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
Receive News & Ratings for iClima Distributed Smart Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iClima Distributed Smart Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.