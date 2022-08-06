Iconic Token (ICNQ) Trading Up 15.5% Over Last Week

Iconic Token (ICNQ) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. One Iconic Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000757 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Iconic Token has traded 15.5% higher against the US dollar. Iconic Token has a total market cap of $1.72 million and approximately $232.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 239.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004312 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $144.90 or 0.00624654 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001617 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002238 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00015098 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Iconic Token Coin Profile
Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,809,346 coins. Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab. The official website for Iconic Token is iconicholding.com/icnq-token. Iconic Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconicholding.
Iconic Token Coin Trading
