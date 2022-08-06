IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The energy company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 16.25%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. IDACORP updated its FY22 guidance to $4.95-5.05 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $4.95-$5.05 EPS.

IDACORP Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:IDA traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $109.49. The company had a trading volume of 191,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,197. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. IDACORP has a 1 year low of $95.26 and a 1 year high of $118.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.56.

IDACORP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of IDACORP

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised IDACORP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of IDACORP by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,984 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of IDACORP by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,296 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDACORP by 2.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,979 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 962 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

Further Reading

