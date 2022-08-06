IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.95-$5.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.98. The company issued revenue guidance of -. IDACORP also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.95-5.05 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of IDACORP from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

IDACORP Stock Performance

Shares of IDACORP stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.49. The company had a trading volume of 191,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,197. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.98. IDACORP has a 12-month low of $95.26 and a 12-month high of $118.92.

IDACORP Announces Dividend

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.04). IDACORP had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 9.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that IDACORP will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 2nd. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.03%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDACORP

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in IDACORP by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDACORP by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,984 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of IDACORP by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,296 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDACORP by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,979 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of IDACORP by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 962 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. 77.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

Featured Stories

