IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.95-5.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.98. IDACORP also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.95-$5.05 EPS.

IDACORP Price Performance

IDA stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.49. The company had a trading volume of 191,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.56. IDACORP has a 1 year low of $95.26 and a 1 year high of $118.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.98.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.04). IDACORP had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 9.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that IDACORP will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDACORP Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.03%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of IDACORP from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDACORP

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in IDACORP by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in IDACORP by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,984 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in IDACORP by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,296 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in IDACORP by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,979 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in IDACORP by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 962 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

See Also

