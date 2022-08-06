Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02), RTT News reports. Identiv had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.23%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Identiv updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:INVE traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.16. The stock had a trading volume of 180,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,469. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.62. Identiv has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $29.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.43 and a beta of 1.69.

In other Identiv news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.15 per share, for a total transaction of $111,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,629,008 shares in the company, valued at $29,313,439.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Identiv by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Identiv by 54.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 4,167 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Identiv by 30.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 5,057 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Identiv by 81.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 11,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Identiv by 4.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on INVE. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Identiv from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Identiv in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Identiv from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures things, data, and physical places in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Identity and Premises. The Identity segment offers products and solutions that enables secure access to information serving the logical access and cyber security markets, as well as protecting connected objects and information using radio-frequency identification embedded security.

