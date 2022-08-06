Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02), RTT News reports. Identiv had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.23%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Identiv updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
NASDAQ:INVE traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.16. The stock had a trading volume of 180,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,469. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.62. Identiv has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $29.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.43 and a beta of 1.69.
In other Identiv news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.15 per share, for a total transaction of $111,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,629,008 shares in the company, valued at $29,313,439.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have commented on INVE. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Identiv from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Identiv in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Identiv from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.
Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures things, data, and physical places in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Identity and Premises. The Identity segment offers products and solutions that enables secure access to information serving the logical access and cyber security markets, as well as protecting connected objects and information using radio-frequency identification embedded security.
