Idle Market Capitalization Achieves $2.59 Million (IDLE)

Idle (IDLE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. In the last week, Idle has traded down 15% against the dollar. One Idle coin can now be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00001795 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Idle has a total market cap of $2.59 million and approximately $5,630.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 120.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004315 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.98 or 0.00668611 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001615 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002243 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00016168 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Idle Coin Profile
Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,216,496 coins. Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance. Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com. The official website for Idle is idle.finance.
Idle Coin Trading
