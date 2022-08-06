IFG Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

IFG Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,296 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 4.9% of IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $11,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

IJR traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.62. 2,909,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,017,900. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.53 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.58.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

