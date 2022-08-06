IG Gold 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3,306.00 (IGG)

IG Gold (IGG) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 6th. IG Gold has a market cap of $1.44 million and $3,306.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IG Gold coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, IG Gold has traded down 4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 211.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004316 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004314 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $144.99 or 0.00625698 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23,172.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004315 BTC.

About IG Gold

IGG is a coin. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,132,126,676 coins and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 coins. IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @IG_Galaxy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IG Gold is www.iggalaxy.com. The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming. IG Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@IGGalaxy.

Buying and Selling IG Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “IGG is the native token within the IGGalaxy which will power the IG esports ecosystem. The TRC20 token will fundamentally disrupt the way stakeholders within the esports landscape interact and exchange value. Coupled with smart contracts, IGG will have real-world utility for gamers, teams, brands and the wider public. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IG Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IG Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

