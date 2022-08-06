IG Group (LON:IGG) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of IG Group (LON:IGG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,000 ($12.25) price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of IG Group in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,210 ($14.83) price target on shares of IG Group in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,070 ($13.11).

LON IGG opened at GBX 817.50 ($10.02) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 719.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 762. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.74. IG Group has a 12-month low of GBX 646.75 ($7.92) and a 12-month high of GBX 947.50 ($11.61). The firm has a market cap of £3.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 888.59.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 31.24 ($0.38) per share. This is a positive change from IG Group’s previous dividend of $12.96. This represents a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. IG Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.96%.

In other news, insider Charlie Rozes sold 17,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 683 ($8.37), for a total transaction of £122,837.55 ($150,517.77). In other IG Group news, insider Charlie Rozes sold 17,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 683 ($8.37), for a total value of £122,837.55 ($150,517.77). Also, insider Jonathan Moulds acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 703 ($8.61) per share, with a total value of £703,000 ($861,414.04).

IG Group Holdings plc engages in the online trading business worldwide. The company offers Over-the-counter (OTC) leveraged derivatives, which include CFD (contracts for difference) that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, as well as access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits and a limited risk account; and spread bets and options.

