Illuvium Price Hits $113.01 on Exchanges (ILV)

Illuvium (ILV) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. In the last seven days, Illuvium has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. One Illuvium coin can currently be purchased for about $113.01 or 0.00490814 BTC on major exchanges. Illuvium has a market cap of $73.55 million and approximately $9.91 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 134.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004344 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.17 or 0.00669610 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001614 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002241 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00016385 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Illuvium Profile
Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 650,861 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio.
