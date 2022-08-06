Illuvium Price Hits $113.01 on Exchanges (ILV)

Illuvium (ILV) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. In the last seven days, Illuvium has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. One Illuvium coin can currently be purchased for about $113.01 or 0.00490814 BTC on major exchanges. Illuvium has a market cap of $73.55 million and approximately $9.91 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Illuvium Profile

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 650,861 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio.

Buying and Selling Illuvium

