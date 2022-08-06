IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Announces $0.18 Dividend

IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 6th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1811 per share on Friday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th.

IMI Price Performance

Shares of IMIAY stock opened at $33.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.12. IMI has a 52 week low of $31.30 and a 52 week high of $49.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IMIAY shares. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on shares of IMI from GBX 1,810 ($22.18) to GBX 1,400 ($17.15) in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of IMI from GBX 1,750 ($21.44) to GBX 1,300 ($15.93) in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of IMI from GBX 2,050 ($25.12) to GBX 2,000 ($24.51) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of IMI from GBX 1,900 ($23.28) to GBX 1,860 ($22.79) in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

About IMI

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

