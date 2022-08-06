Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMOGet Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Imperial Oil Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of IMO opened at $42.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.01. Imperial Oil has a fifty-two week low of $23.94 and a fifty-two week high of $57.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.18.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

