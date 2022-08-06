Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.
Imperial Oil Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of IMO opened at $42.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.01. Imperial Oil has a fifty-two week low of $23.94 and a fifty-two week high of $57.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.18.
About Imperial Oil
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Imperial Oil (IMO)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.