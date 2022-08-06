Information Services (TSE:ISV) Price Target Raised to C$26.00 at CIBC

Information Services (TSE:ISV – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ISV. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Information Services from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cormark lifted their price objective on Information Services from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Information Services from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Information Services Stock Performance

TSE ISV opened at C$22.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$397.78 million and a P/E ratio of 12.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.49, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$20.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$22.05. Information Services has a 1-year low of C$19.12 and a 1-year high of C$31.95.

Information Services Announces Dividend

Information Services ( TSE:ISV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$44.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$40.30 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Information Services will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. Information Services’s payout ratio is 45.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Doug Emsley acquired 4,760 shares of Information Services stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$21.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,710 shares in the company, valued at C$161,910.

Information Services Company Profile

Information Services Corporation provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land surveys services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

Featured Stories

