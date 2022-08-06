Information Services (TSE:ISV) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $22.08

Shares of Information Services Co. (TSE:ISV – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$22.08 and traded as low as C$22.07. Information Services shares last traded at C$22.75, with a volume of 61,731 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently weighed in on ISV. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Information Services from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Information Services from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Information Services from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cormark raised their price target on shares of Information Services from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday.
Information Services Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$20.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$22.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$397.78 million and a P/E ratio of 12.09.
Information Services Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.74%.
Insider Transactions at Information Services
In other Information Services news, Director Doug Emsley purchased 4,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$21.00 per share, with a total value of C$99,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$161,910.
About Information Services
Information Services Corporation provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land surveys services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.
