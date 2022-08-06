Information Services (TSE:ISV) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $22.08

Information Services Co. (TSE:ISV – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$22.08 and traded as low as C$22.07. Information Services shares last traded at C$22.75, with a volume of 61,731 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cormark upped their target price on Information Services from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Information Services from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC upped their target price on Information Services from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Information Services from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

Information Services Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$397.78 million and a P/E ratio of 12.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$20.61 and its 200-day moving average price is C$22.05.

Information Services Dividend Announcement

Information Services ( TSE:ISV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$44.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$40.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Information Services Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Doug Emsley acquired 4,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$21.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$161,910.

About Information Services

Information Services Corporation provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land surveys services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

