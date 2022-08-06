Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Downgraded to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $52.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $50.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ingersoll Rand from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $53.18.

Shares of IR opened at $49.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Ingersoll Rand has a 12 month low of $39.28 and a 12 month high of $62.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.82.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.032 dividend. This is a boost from Ingersoll Rand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is currently 5.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 112,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,682,000 after acquiring an additional 12,450 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,093,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,043,000 after buying an additional 86,662 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

