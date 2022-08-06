Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $13.97

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.97 and traded as high as $15.06. Innergex Renewable Energy shares last traded at $14.98, with a volume of 5,525 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
INGXF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities raised Innergex Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Desjardins reduced their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$20.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.39.
Innergex Renewable Energy Stock Down 0.4 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.88 and a beta of 0.51.
Innergex Renewable Energy Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.1383 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is currently -167.64%.
About Innergex Renewable Energy
Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Innergex Renewable Energy (INGXF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.