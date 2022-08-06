Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Downgraded by TD Securities to Hold

TD Securities cut shares of Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has C$21.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$19.00.
INE has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC raised their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Cormark lifted their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James set a C$24.00 target price on Innergex Renewable Energy and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$23.27.
Innergex Renewable Energy Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of TSE INE opened at C$19.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$3.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -204.42. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12-month low of C$15.89 and a 12-month high of C$22.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 309.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$18.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.16.
Innergex Renewable Energy Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is -757.89%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Richard Gagnon bought 1,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$16.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,019.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$85,098.20.
About Innergex Renewable Energy
Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.
