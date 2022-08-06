InPost (OTCMKTS:INPOY) Price Target Cut to €9.60 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

InPost (OTCMKTS:INPOY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €19.00 ($19.59) to €9.60 ($9.90) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on INPOY. Barclays increased their price objective on InPost from €8.60 ($8.87) to €9.00 ($9.28) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded InPost from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

Get InPost alerts:

InPost Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of INPOY opened at $3.10 on Tuesday. InPost has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $9.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.13.

InPost Company Profile

InPost SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an out-of-home e-commerce enablement platform providing parcel locker services in Europe. It operates through four segments: APM (automated parcel machines), To-Door, Mondial Relay, and International Other. The APM segment focuses on the delivery of parcels to automated parcel machines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for InPost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InPost and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.