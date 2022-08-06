Insider Selling: Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Director Sells $1,731,300.00 in Stock

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) Director Kira Makagon sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total value of $1,731,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,978,010.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Calix Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE CALX opened at $59.16 on Friday. Calix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.59 and a 52 week high of $80.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.81. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.83.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Calix had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 28.95%. The business had revenue of $202.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Calix, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Calix in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Calix in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Calix by 865.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Calix in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calix in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CALX shares. Cowen decreased their target price on Calix from $57.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price (down from $69.00) on shares of Calix in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. TheStreet raised Calix from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Calix from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Calix from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.90.

About Calix

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

