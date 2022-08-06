Insider Selling: Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) CEO Sells $1,075,092.20 in Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 118,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total value of $1,075,092.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,383,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,585,354.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

HOOD opened at $10.40 on Friday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $60.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.64 and its 200-day moving average is $10.75. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion and a PE ratio of -1.19.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Mizuho cut their target price on Robinhood Markets from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Robinhood Markets from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $11.50 to $9.50 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.19.

Institutional Trading of Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 18,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.