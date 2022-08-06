Insider Selling: Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) CEO Sells $1,075,092.20 in Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 118,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total value of $1,075,092.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,383,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,585,354.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Robinhood Markets Stock Performance
HOOD opened at $10.40 on Friday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $60.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.64 and its 200-day moving average is $10.75. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion and a PE ratio of -1.19.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Mizuho cut their target price on Robinhood Markets from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Robinhood Markets from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $11.50 to $9.50 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.19.
Institutional Trading of Robinhood Markets
Robinhood Markets Company Profile
Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.
