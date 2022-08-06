Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Announces Earnings Results

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.76, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. Insight Enterprises updated its FY22 guidance to $8.55-8.75 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $8.55-$8.75 EPS.

Insight Enterprises Stock Performance

NSIT stock traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.51. The stock had a trading volume of 219,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,573. Insight Enterprises has a 52 week low of $82.50 and a 52 week high of $111.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insight Enterprises

In other Insight Enterprises news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 40,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $99.30 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,583,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,806,099.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Insight Enterprises news, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 5,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total transaction of $537,933.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,517,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 40,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $99.30 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,583,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,806,099.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 298,883 shares of company stock valued at $29,223,189 in the last 90 days. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insight Enterprises

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Insight Enterprises by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 5,213.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,594 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Insight Enterprises by 131.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,796 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 13.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,910 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NSIT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

IInsight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

