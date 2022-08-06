Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.55-$8.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.05. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Insight Enterprises also updated its FY22 guidance to $8.55-8.75 EPS.

Shares of NSIT traded down $2.05 on Friday, hitting $92.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,573. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Insight Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $82.50 and a fifty-two week high of $111.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.28.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 2.53%. Insight Enterprises’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NSIT shares. StockNews.com downgraded Insight Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Insight Enterprises in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Insight Enterprises news, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 5,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total transaction of $537,933.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,517,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Insight Enterprises news, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 5,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total transaction of $537,933.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,517,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $99.30 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,583,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,806,099.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 298,883 shares of company stock valued at $29,223,189. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSIT. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 5,213.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,594 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 131.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,796 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,910 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter.

IInsight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

