Insights Network (INSTAR) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $118.00

Insights Network (INSTAR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 6th. One Insights Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0086 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Insights Network has traded up 8.4% against the dollar. Insights Network has a total market capitalization of $1.69 million and approximately $118.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Insights Network alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22,911.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004365 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004363 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003929 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003399 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002232 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00131676 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00033650 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00069003 BTC.

About Insights Network

Insights Network (INSTAR) is a coin. Insights Network’s total supply is 292,623,772 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. Insights Network’s official website is www.insights.network. The official message board for Insights Network is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Insights Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insights Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insights Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Insights Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insights Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.