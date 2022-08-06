Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Announces Earnings Results

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.72), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $299.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.87 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 2.94%. Insulet’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Insulet updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

Insulet Price Performance

Insulet stock opened at $267.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.78. Insulet has a 52 week low of $181.00 and a 52 week high of $324.81. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 534.10 and a beta of 0.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Insulet from $357.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Insulet from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Insulet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Insulet from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Insulet from $268.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.50.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insulet

In other Insulet news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.90, for a total transaction of $3,343,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,052,615.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, COO Charles Alpuche sold 6,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.32, for a total value of $1,291,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,899 shares in the company, valued at $9,452,332.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.90, for a total transaction of $3,343,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,052,615.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Insulet by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,946 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 4,144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period.

About Insulet

(Get Rating)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Featured Articles

