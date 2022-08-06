Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Price Target Increased to $290.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Insulet from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Insulet from $262.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Insulet from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Insulet from $357.00 to $345.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Insulet from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $289.50.

Insulet Stock Up 4.3 %

Insulet stock opened at $267.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of 534.10 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 5.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $227.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.78. Insulet has a twelve month low of $181.00 and a twelve month high of $324.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insulet

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.72). Insulet had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $299.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Insulet will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Insulet news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.90, for a total value of $3,343,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,052,615.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Charles Alpuche sold 6,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.32, for a total transaction of $1,291,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,452,332.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.90, for a total transaction of $3,343,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,052,615.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Insulet by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,811,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,078,434,000 after acquiring an additional 579,764 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Insulet by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,203,941 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,652,668,000 after buying an additional 58,932 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Insulet by 38.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,696,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $452,016,000 after buying an additional 474,545 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its stake in Insulet by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,692,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $450,418,000 after buying an additional 368,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Insulet by 60.8% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 802,434 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $213,760,000 after buying an additional 303,355 shares in the last quarter.

About Insulet



Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.



