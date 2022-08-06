Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Issues Earnings Results

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.00% and a negative net margin of 973.48%. The business had revenue of $14.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.01) earnings per share. Intellia Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 115.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ:NTLA traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.32. 2,004,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,221,357. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.42 and a 200 day moving average of $64.22. Intellia Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $37.08 and a 1-year high of $180.59.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on NTLA. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $172.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.78.

Institutional Trading of Intellia Therapeutics

About Intellia Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTLA. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 13,209 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 98,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.